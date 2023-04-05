HAMLIN — A Lincoln County Schools teacher has claimed a breach in contract, and has requested the position she said she was supposed to have.
Kristie Smith, an employee of the school system for over a decade, detailed her work history within the system during the public comment period of the meeting March 28. Because it was brought up during public comments, the Lincoln County Board of Education could not address Smith or the situation.
“I was hired as a bus aide/classroom aide on Sept. 12, 2012,” Smith said. “I was placed with a one-on-one student at West Hamlin Elementary. I was informed at the end of that student’s finish at West Hamlin Elementary that I would be transferred throughout the student’s school term because of the student’s diagnosis of autism and the challenge of the student adapting to new people, new surroundings and the inability to communicate with others.”
Smith said this had continued to be the case as the student moved through the system, and she had been transferred to Lincoln County High School beginning in the 2020-2021 school year to continue as bus aid. However, Smith said in 2021 aids were informed that new contracts were “in the works.”
“In January 2021, the Assistant Superintendent held a mandatory virtual meeting with most of the aides in the County,” Smith said. “We were informed by Mr. Josh Brumfield that the new contract was in the works, and we were advised to sign voluntarily, or we would eventually be forced to sign this contract. Mr. Brumfield also stated that it would have no effect on the aides that were already hired as a bus aide. I didn’t sign the new contract as this was what my union representative had advised as my job should not be affected.”
Smith claims that her route was taken away. She said she was later assigned another route in a different area for the 2022-2023 school year. She said when she tried to question how these changed could be made despite her contract from 2012, her questions went unanswered.
“On Aug. 15, 2022, Special Education Director Joni Shortridge met with all the aides and special education teachers,” Smith said. “I was informed that I would no longer have my Special Education bus route, that I had worked on for 11 years. I was also informed that if someone higher up than me on the seniority list declined a bus aide position that I could take one of their bus positions. To say I was humiliated and devastated would be an understatement. I had no warning, no chance to bid on a new location, and was delivered this unexpected news in front of my coworkers.”
Smith said this new route was also taken away from her in January.
“I continued to work on my bus route that I was assigned to throughout the middle of the school year and in January, Mr. Brumfield, Peggy Stone and Keith Johnson decided that the student didn’t need an aide on the bus route,” Smith said. “They spoke with the student’s parents and the IEP was revised. I was informed on Jan. 26, 2023, by a text from the bus driver, Johnson, that I was no longer needed. Therefore, I am requesting that I be reinstated to my original bus route, Rt 46, as a bus aide no later than 2023-2024 school year.”
Action on Smith’s claims could not be taken during the meeting as it was not an item on the regular agenda.
Also during the meeting, a presentation was made by Mark Nelson with Green Power Motor Company. Transportation Director Peggy Stone applied for their pilot program and Mr. Nelson explained that the Lincoln County Board would be receiving an electric bus for the next school semester (April — June).
Nelson said training was to take place on Apr. 20 with first responders, mechanics and then drivers going in that order. Board member Jody Pistore voiced his displeasure and responded that they didn’t know anything about the program or that they were supposed to receive a bus. He said that the board needed to vote on it. Nothing was decided at this time.
The following administrative items were also presented and approved:
• The following school volunteers were approved: Justin Estep (GVMS), Judy Conway (Midway), Larry Conway (Midway), Kayla Egnor (Midway), Anthony Harless (Midway), Stacey Harless (Midway), Michelin Mosteller (Midway) and Kasey Nelson (Midway)
• Contract with Carnegie Learning in the amount of $138,000 for the 2023-2024 school year
• Out of state/overnight trip for GVMS Drone Team to attend a National Aerial Drone Competition in Houston, Texas on Apr.12-17, 2023
• Out of state travel for John Roy on July 8-12, 2023 to attend Annual National Conference for School Nutrition in Denver, Colorado
• Out of state travel for Joanna Elkins and Megan Hatfield to accompany 9 students on June 20-25, 2023 to HOSA International Leadership Conference to participate/compete at the Internationals in Dallas, Texas
• Out of state travel to San Antonio, Texas on July 23-27, 2023 to attend the Carnegie TNI Conference for: Lisa Hindman, Rod Hoover, Brittany Porter, Sue McComas, Angie Urling
• Official Bond and Oath for Angie Urling in the amount of $10,000
• Agreement with Advantage Technology in the amount of $343,752.20 for products/services during the E-rate funding year July 1, 2023 — Sept. 30, 2024
• Two additional days of pay beyond their regular contracted days for the 22-223 SY for work associated with the Feb. 17, 2023 State of Emergency Flooding Event: Megan Hatfield and Polly Smith
Under comments and concerns, Board President David Bell said that Harts Community Center (old Harts High School building) had sustained damages to the roof and that they were wanting help with the cost to repair it. The Board of Education pays $10,000 to the Lincoln County Commission, as they own the building, for the use of the locker rooms during sports. No decision was made at this time about this.
Bell also said that Mayor Flimsy Adkins wanted the roadside park in front of the newly purchased Lion’s Club Field in Hamlin for the Town of Hamlin. Pistore suggested using the roadside park as additional parking for the football field. Further discussion will be forthcoming.