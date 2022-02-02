HAMLIN — Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley recently presented a plaque to the Lincoln County Board of Education in honor of School Board Recognition Month.
“January is Board Member Recognition Month,” Kelley said. “I think that I know you guys well enough now that, you know, you didn’t get into this to get the pats on the back. You certainly don’t ask for them. But I got to thinking when I found this out about just where we’ve been and where we are and where we’re going.”
Kelley said the board has worked through unprecedented times not only with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but also working to make improvements through the State of Emergency declared by the West Virginia State Board of Education.
“Board members all around this state and around this country can certainly speak to the trials and tribulations relative to COVID,” Kelley said. “We’ve all dealt with that in our own ways, but I’m not sure that there’s another board that has done that as well as absorb the responsibilities of being in a State of Emergency, and then also during that losing a school. I think that what we have done collectively, you included, is handle those pieces in an effort to not only survive all of this stuff, but to improve our school system.”
Kelley included the current board members’ names on the plaque, as well as former member Larry Wilkerson. Wilkerson passed away last year.
“We all know he was a pivotal part of this over the last 18 months as well, so I felt he needed to be included,” Kelley said.
The plaque will be displayed in the board’s meeting room.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.