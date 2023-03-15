HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education met Mar. 7 at the county office in Hamlin.
President David Bell called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. and opened the floor for public comment.
Chris Williams presented the communications and social media analytics. He updated the board members about the county’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The board also voted to approve and accepted the terms of Superintendent Jeff Kelley’s resignation as submitted effective the start date of employment as an officer with the West Virginia Department of Education.
Other agenda items that were approved are as follows:
Out of state trip for Harts Pk-8 on May 12, 2023, to Kings Island in Mason, Ohio.
Approve job description, creation of and posting for summer service extra-curricular position Lubrication Man.
Contract for services with Devin Prichard Collins at an hourly rate of $75 beginning Mar. 13-June 30, 2023.
Approve MOU with MSESC for a Clerk of the Works for the Duval Pk-8 SBA project for the remainder of FY23.
Approve MOU with MSESC for a Clerk of the Works for the Duval PK-8 SBA project for FY24.
Approve the proposal and quote from Eastern Air Balance Corporation to act as the commissioning (HVAC) agent for the new Duval PK-8.
Approve the contract/quote with Stadium Solutions (SSI) for bleacher/press-box installation at LCHS athletic facility.
Approve contract/quote with Field Turf for Astro-turf field and track at LCHS athletic facility.
Approve select professional personnel two additional days of pay beyond their regular contracted days for the 22-23 SY. This is for work associated with the Feb. 17, 2023, State of Emergency Flooding Event.
Approve select service personnel one additional day of pay beyond their regular contracted days for the 22-23 SY. This is for work associated with the Feb. 17, 2023, State of Emergency Flooding Event.
Approve invoices totaling $896,748.43
Approve personnel schedule
The meeting was adjourned until the next regular session at 7 p.m. Mar. 21 at the county office in Hamlin.