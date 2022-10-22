David Rispress, 7, of Huntington, competes in the costume contest as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 15 at the Ritter Park amphitheater in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams and assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon pose for a photo as the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ committees present the 2022 Open to All Picnic on Sunday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Carmen Dillman-Rivas, 9, of Huntington, receives a face painting from volunteer Olivia Trees as the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ committees present the 2022 Open to All Picnic on Oct. 16, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Seventh-grade student Rayne Cornett drains the fluids from a chicken as students from Angela Nottingham’s class work on their chicken mummification project on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Huntington Middle School.
David Rispress, 7, of Huntington, competes in the costume contest as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 15 at the Ritter Park amphitheater in Huntington.
Mayor Steve Williams and assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon pose for a photo as the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ committees present the 2022 Open to All Picnic on Sunday at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Carmen Dillman-Rivas, 9, of Huntington, receives a face painting from volunteer Olivia Trees as the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ committees present the 2022 Open to All Picnic on Oct. 16, 2022, at Ritter Park in Huntington.
Seventh-grade student Rayne Cornett drains the fluids from a chicken as students from Angela Nottingham’s class work on their chicken mummification project on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Huntington Middle School.