Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SALT ROCK — Salt Rock Elementary School will hold a live holiday auction on Dec. 17.

The school will auction off holiday trees and light displays to raise funds for upcoming projects.

School officials said each classroom is in the process of learning about holidays from around the world. Each tree will be theme-based on the country the students have been learning about.

The live auction is scheduled from 6 — 8 p.m. at the school. However, a special preview and purchase event will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the same day for local business owners only.

Questions and additional information, call the school at 304-733-3037.

Recommended for you