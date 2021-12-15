Salt Rock Elementary School to hold holiday auction The Lincoln Journal Phil Perry Author email Dec 15, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SALT ROCK — Salt Rock Elementary School will hold a live holiday auction on Dec. 17.The school will auction off holiday trees and light displays to raise funds for upcoming projects.School officials said each classroom is in the process of learning about holidays from around the world. Each tree will be theme-based on the country the students have been learning about.The live auction is scheduled from 6 — 8 p.m. at the school. However, a special preview and purchase event will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the same day for local business owners only.Questions and additional information, call the school at 304-733-3037. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News DAY-BY-DAY Letters to Santa A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PPRESIDENTS BACK IN TIME Herd locks down EKU, 80-69 Shimp, Smith garners All-State selection for Class AAA Lady Panthers drop pair, fall to 0-3 Lincoln Co. has first two games postponed Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.