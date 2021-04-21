Lincoln County 60, Hurricane 59: Jayse Tully hit a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Panthers to the thrilling home win to end the regular season.
It marked the fifth straight win for Lincoln County.
Tully finished with 15 points, the same as Scooter Phillips for Lincoln County (12-6). John Blankenship led the way for the home side with 21 points.
Jaxon Nicely scored 17 points for Hurricane (6-12) and Elijah Crompton added 15 points.
Lincoln County 49, Buffalo 46: John Blankenship and Jayse Tully scored 19 points apiece for the Panthers (11-6) in edging the Bison in the home win.
Jackson England was the lone double-figure scorer with 12 points for Buffalo (7-8).