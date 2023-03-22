HAMLIN — Multiple individuals face charges in various cases, according to magistrate court filings in Lincoln County.
James Junior Hensley, 50, was arrested March 5 by Trooper T.C. Hurley and charged with conspiracy and grand larceny, according to a criminal complaint.
Hurley arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who reportedly said Hensley and two other individuals were at the residence and started harassing him about a black safe containing about $750. The victim stated that he told Hensley he could not have it and that it belonged to the victim’s mother. The oher individuals present told the victim they had a police officer on the phone. The victim spoke with the person on the phone and became scared. He then gave the safe to those two individuals, who left with it according to the complaint.
Shortly after, Hensley jumped into a blue 1996 Ford Ranger that belonged to the witness’s mother and stole it from the driveway, according to the complaint. Hurley received a call that the vehicle was seen on Scites Ridge. The officer arrived to the unmarked residence and located the vehicle with the hood up.
According to the complaint, Hurley approached the camper and observed Hensley. The officer arrested Hensley for theft of the vehicle and as he was patting him down for the officer’s safety, he reportedly located $715 rolled up in a bank envelope.
Hensley stated that he was joyriding and some of that money was his from the safe. The officer took possession of the stolen cash so it may be returned to the family, according to the complaint.
Hensley is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash surety bond.
In another magistrate court filing, Jimmy Eugene Scraggs, 68, was arrested and charged with destruction of property, battery and assault according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper R.S. Clagg on Feb. 26, 2023.
Clagg, in addition to two other troopers, arrived on scene in Ranger in regard to a motor vehicle crash, according to the complaint.
The officer spoke with the victim, who claimed Scraggs intentionally rammed the victim’s UTV with his truck. Scraggs admitted to ramming the UTV because he feared for his safety. Before the crash, the accused struck the victim in the abdomen with a closed fist and threatened him with a firearm, according to the complaint. The victim was transported to the hospital via Lincoln County EMS where he was diagnosed with whiplash and pulled muscles in his chest and back.
As of press deadlines, Scraggs was no longer listed on the Regional Jail Authority website.
In another magistrate court filing, Jonathan Floyd Vance, 41, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and burglary according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 22 by Trooper R.S. Clagg.
According to the complaint, the victim identified the accused and said Vance had been staying at the residence. The accused was told that he could no longer stay at the residence. Once the accused left, the victim noticed the wall separating the garage from the house was broken down and multiple items from the garage were missing, including collectible cars, tools, a welder and hot rod parts. The victim stated the estimated value of everything missing was approximately $12,000, according to the complaint.
As of press deadlines, Vance was no longer listed on the Regional Jail Authority website.
In another magistrate court filing, James Evan Hughes, 50, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute according to a criminal complaint filed by Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy C.D. Campbell Feb.16.
According to the complaint, Campbell and Sheriff G.W. Linville were patrolling the Shell station off highway 119 due to numerous drug complaints that were received through the office. Campbell and Linville came upon a red Nissan Titan with plates coming back to a Chevrolet Trail Blazer.
According to the complaint, a traffic stop was initiated and Hughes was in the driver’s seat riding with a passenger. When asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle Hughes reportedly gave the officers a small quantity of marijuana. Campbell wrote Hughes a citation for marijuana and requested a tow truck for the Nissan.
While searching the truck for any other illegal substances, Campbell and Linville found a small container in the center console labeled “Meth” and a scale underneath the seat according to the complaint. Campbell opened the container and found a small amount of methamphetamine inside. Hughes had already left the scene before the search was finished.
Hughes is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 cash only bond and a additional $250 cash only bond for a case in Kanawha County.