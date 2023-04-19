HAMLIN — Affectionately known as “The Nancy,” the Nancy Hager White Performing Arts Center and Museum of Appalachian Art is located at 359 Walnut Street in Hamlin, in what was once the Lovejoy Furniture building.
The front of house section of the structure hosts the Salvation Army every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food giveaways and is available for all Lincoln County residents, while the main entrance is on Court Avenue.
Owner Steven Roberts said, “This is my gift to the people and the community. I wanted to do something before I’m gone, and this is it. It’s working out good. A lot of happy times in here. A lot of love for The Nancy.”
With plenty of space, the balcony area seats 35 with the main floor capable of accommodating 100 people. It has a rustic charm and boasts artwork and décor fitting of the area with a bar sitting near the front of the dance floor that serves non-alcoholic drinks. The stage boasts a beautiful handmade quilt curtain that was made by the Community Educational Outreach Service, a group of ladies that meet at the Hamlin Library on Fridays.
The Nancy will host birthday parties, baby showers, 1973 and 1983 class reunions, family reunions and has a children’s dance class available taught by Lisa Adkins. It also features a stage area for live bands and a sound system.
The Band Wagon (performers Josh and Pamela Ray), a multi-versatile band that plays classic country, rock, blues and bluegrass performed there on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program held their first annual second chance prom for anyone that was not able to attend their prom in high school on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
In attendance was Senator Mike Stuart who said, “I’m an absolute believer. Your best days are ahead of you. You define your future. So, I’m not going to sit here and give you a big political speech, but I want to say I’m proud of you. Those of you in recovery, I know every day is a fight. Continue to fight forward.”
David Roberts with WVU Extension helped arrange for students at Hamlin PK-8 to enjoy the WVU Puppet Mobile on Mar. 10, 2023, as they listened to several stories and watched the puppets interact on stage.
During the power outages, Roberts opened the doors to the public and provided a safe warm place for those in need. Roberts said, “Bring a blanket. We will get cots for you.”
Roberts has also installed a full kitchen and plans to have a summer meal program for students in the community for the summer of 2023. He said, “Not sure if that will be through the Board of Education or grants yet. One day at a time, we will figure it out.”
Future plans also include opening it as a restaurant with dining hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and having homemade pies and cakes among other items.
Roberts also has purchased the building next to the Nancy and the Salvation Army plans to have a clothing giveaway in that area. Renovations are still ongoing for that project.