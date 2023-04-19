Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — Affectionately known as “The Nancy,” the Nancy Hager White Performing Arts Center and Museum of Appalachian Art is located at 359 Walnut Street in Hamlin, in what was once the Lovejoy Furniture building.

The front of house section of the structure hosts the Salvation Army every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for food giveaways and is available for all Lincoln County residents, while the main entrance is on Court Avenue.

Recommended for you