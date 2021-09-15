RANGER — A dedication was help Sept. 4 to rename a portion of West Virginia Route 37 in honor of Pfc. Franklin Delano Frazier.
Frazier was born on January 10, 1933, the son of Emmett and Victoria Frazier of Ranger, West Virginia. He was raised on Barberry Road, off of Route 37 in Lincoln County.
Frazier served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in action.
According to the resolution passed by the West Virginia Legislature to rename the road, Frazier’s tank, supported by infantry, was covering the strategic withdrawal of an infantry battalion. They were outnumbered in an attack where enemy forces employed heavy artillery, mortar and automatic weapon fire.
Frazier opened his hatch during the attack and exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to more efficiently place grazing fire on the hordes of enemy troops. Frazier killed or wounded approximately 30 enemy troops and materially contributed to the safe withdrawal of the battalion.
Frazier died a resident of Trenton, Michigan, at the age of 85, on June 8, 2018. He was the husband of Wanda and had three children — Rick, Kevin and Janet.
Delegate Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln, performed the dedication ceremony alongside the Hamlin American Legion. Family member Wendell Chandler also spoke during the event. Brenda Fry sang the national anthem.
The Guyan River Fire Department assisted in hanging banners honoring Frazier and six other family members along the roadway.
The family also thanks Sandra Toppings for providing parking for the ceremony.