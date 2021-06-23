Some folks out the hollow laid down hay last week and with storms infrequently rolling through they did not get it up. Some fields are now under water from all the rains. Videos of lakes in the west almost dry is very sad for the folks out there. It would be great if we could share some of the excessive rain we are now getting with them.
Laying down hay is always a gamble. We all watch the local weathermen and make our decisions. Some of the older folks made their decision based on the farmer’s almanac which I have not seen one for years. Not sure if they are even produced anymore. ({span}Published every year since 1818, including 2021 — Ed.) {/span}One neighbor watches what is going on in the Rockies and makes a decision since it takes 4 days for the weather there to get here. Our recent weather has all been coming out if the gulf. Hope he listens to the weatherman.
We were able to get up the hay on what we call the Barret farm when we had a string of really hot days in late May. Several of the Birds out the hollow laid down their hay then the pressure was on for the rest of us to follow. Call it hay farmer peer pressure. Since Suzanne and I from experience can only do so many fields over 4 days, we decided to cut and bale the Barret farm only. Then the off and on rains started. Suzanne has put up with my whining everyday about the weather. Every hay farmer I know that has not got their hay up yet is getting anxious.
The grandsons are now out of school and “available”. They don’t realize they are really cheap farm labor. The list for them had gotten pretty long — several bonfires which they probably think are fun, a hillside of Japanese thistle to swing blade, electrical issues with the Massey, trees down on farm roads, a generator motor to overhaul and on and on.
But alas the rains continue so there is a “Monk” marathon to watch. During what looks to be a multiple hour break in the showers we decide to venture out for a 4 wheeler ride and maybe collect some of those blue cans that somehow slip out of people’s hands and beautify the countryside and punch 22 caliber holes in them.
Our older grandson rides a 4-wheeler ahead of the younger grandson and I. The older one has matured enough to ride one on his own but not outside our supervision. The younger one not yet — he drives the 4 wheeler and I closely supervise from the back of the seat. But apparently I failed to adequately supervise.
A mile or so back in the farm on a farm road a tree had started leaning way over the road and ever so quickly he decides to avoid the overhanging limbs and turn right — you don’t turn right! It all feels like slow motion as the 4-wheeler goes in a slight depression, up an embankment and overturns. I have rolled 4-wheelers 8 or 10 times over the last 25 years — once twice in the same place. That’s probably the definition of stupid. It can happen so fast.
The older 13 year old wants to be here every chance he can. He dives into anything we need to do. He remembers the little things I have taught him. He says he dreams of living here one day. The 11 year old is content with listening to books about Greek mythology or playing video games. I am having trouble relating but I’m trying.
It is one thing to worry about your own child but a grandchild is different. They have been entrusted to you to make sure they are safe and never get hurt. A farm is not a Nerf ball pit at Chuckie Cheese. Everything here is dangerous — the bugs, the snakes, the cattle, the power tools, the machinery and implements, the rocks, the trees, the ponds. How do I protect him when I can’t even protect him seated directly behind him on a 4 wheeler? What do I do when he is really old enough to drive it on his own?
Worrying about hay is less stressful compared to the emotional attachment and responsibility of a grandchild. How do I teach him all I know but protect him too when it is time for him to drive off into the woods on a 4 wheeler? Drive a tractor? Drive off in a car someday?
My mother prayed for my sister and I everyday, prayed even harder for her grandchildren everyday and worried herself to death — literally. I told her not to worry and she just smiled. There is a pillow on one of our beds that says “I Think I Am Becoming My Mother”. I was always worried that might happen to my lovely spouse since I didn’t marry that kind of crazy with a devil dog that bites me every time I go in my mother in law’s house. I now believe that pillow was really intended for me. If I ever become even a little like my mother, I will be proud to embrace its prophetic message.