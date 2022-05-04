HAMLIN — The results of a recent broadband survey in Lincoln County paint a picture of the county’s need for better internet service, according to officials working on the project.
Melissa Wall is a project administrator with the Region 2 Planning and Development Council. The council is working with the Lincoln County Commission, as well as the Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group and Thompson and Litton, on a project to improve internet service in the county. The county commission recently set aside $250,000 to go toward broadband improvements, with the hope that other entities, including service providers, will contribute to the project to bring better service to Lincoln County.
A project update meeting was held April 19 and Wall shared an update on the project with the county commission on April 21. The results of a survey of broadband customers in the county were of particular interest, Wall said.
Blue Ridge Advisory Services Group conducted the survey, which also included diagnostic interviews. It needed 350 responses and received 362, Wall said. The next step in the project will be to identify solutions to the issues found in the survey, and then enter into the design and financing phases, Wall said.
Key findings from the diagnostic interviews included:
- Availability, especially in the southern half of the county, is the key issue, followed by reliability and affordability.
- Many students live where there is little or no internet service.
- The library system and its three branches serve as an “internet lifeline” in the county.
- Areas with higher property values have poor service.
- The county must have reliable broadband and cell service to attract business. There is no central area of economic interest in Lincoln County. It is a bedroom community whose residents work primarily in Charleston, Huntington, and Logan County.
- Due to steep topography, cell service is an issue. Residents are “lucky” to have satellite from Myra to Sias to Palermo to Spurlockville.
- Armstrong, Suddenlink, and Frontier are the main providers. Hamlin and West Hamlin are well-served by Armstrong, and West Virginia 10 from West Hamlin to Branchland is well-served along Armstrong territory.
- Armstrong is very interested in partnering with the county to expand into unserved areas and is a high-potential partner.
- Suddenlink is so poorly managed that even offers of the customer funding line extensions go unassisted, according to the survey.
- Major areas identified for improvement include South of Lower Big Creek and Mud River Road, as well as the lake recreation area, where there is no cellular service. Four Mile east of West Virginia 10 was also listed.
The next step in the process is to identify technological solutions to some of these issues and determine preliminary capital costs for a project to implement those solutions, Wall said.
“That will be a way to get internet providers interested in this area,” she said.
It was interesting to note that areas with the highest property values were among the most underserved, Wall said.
“In all the projects they’ve done, they’ve never found that to be the way it is,” she said.
Only 16% had greater than the minimum speed, and 65% of those surveyed reported their service fell below the mid-range of reliability levels.
“In today’s age, when we have so many kids relying on the internet when schools close down, that is a major issue,” Wall said.
In fact, 63% of households surveyed had students that relied on internet for school, Wall said. She added that 23% percent of respondents reported outages lasting more than one day.
According to the survey, 74% of households surveyed fell below the mid-range in terms of satisfaction with their internet.