HAMLIN — Five thousand two hundred eighty feet — one mile.
That’s how much pipe it would take to bring city water service to approximately 22 Lincoln County residences that have been waiting since at least 2013, when the water infrastructure was brought within reach of the homes.
The homes are located off Route 10 close to the Guyan River Fire Department. Residents addressed the Lincoln County Commission during a meeting on Thursday for another discussion of the water situation in the area. The topic has been on the commission’s agenda two other times recently.
Sue Van Orden was one of the residents who spoke during the meeting, and asked commissioners the status of the project.
The county is waiting for a grant application from the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District, which should shed some light on the best course of action, commission president Josh Stowers said. The hope is to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to finance the project, he said. The county was awarded $4 million in funding to disperse to ARPA projects, but has only received about half of that to date, commissioners said.
“The next step is Branchland-Midkiff needs to file their application. We’re still waiting on that,” Stowers said. “We have a very specific pot of funding, but we can’t disperse that money without an application.”
While they have heard many proposed solutions from the PSD, residents say the solution may be as simple as running a water line along a less-than-one-mile section of road.
“I think there are a lot of ideas floating around and at the end of the day the PSD has to decide what they want to do,” Stowers said.
The commission recently dispersed $80,000 in ARPA funding for 280 feet of 6-inch water line to replace a river crossing that frequently washes out in flood conditions. The spot last flooded on Jan. 2. The funding matter on that project was approved by the commission later the same month, with an estimated completion time of 12 months.
The Branchland-Midkiff PSD was successful on the river crossing grant application, Commissioner Maria “Phoebe” Harless said. If the application for this project is done similarly, the project should not be difficult to complete, she said.
“I think you all understand what we need,” she said. “I think the best thing here is to talk to the PSD and we handle this like a self-help project.”
Van Orden told the commission she and other residents of the area were grateful for their attention to the project.
“Just the fact that you all took the time to talk to us, we really appreciate it,” she said.
In other county business:
- Approved the bills as submitted for payment.
- Approved appointments, wills and settlements presented by Direl Baker, county clerk.
- Approved wills done in vacation of the Lincoln County Commission, as submitted by Baker.
- Approved a request for 372 hours of overtime for election work, as presented by Baker.
- Approved the Lincoln County High School baseball team request for $10,000 contingent on a funding match from the Lincoln County Board of Education.
- Appointed Danise Smith to the Farmland Protection Board effective March. 17, 2022.
- Approved the list of Democratic poll workers for the primary election slated for May 10, 2022, as submitted by the Democratic Executive Committee.
- Approved the list of Republican poll workers for the primary election, as submitted by the Republican Executive Committee.
- Approved to reopen the estate of Betty Helen Griffith with a $1,000 bond, as requested by Debra Akers.