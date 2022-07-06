HAMLIN — There is a host of upcoming activities as the summer reading program continues at Lincoln County Libraries.
The theme is “Uncover and Discover: What’s behind the Cover,” and Lincoln County Libraries brought several live animal exhibits to the communities they serve, Children’s Librarian Samantha Sullivan said.
The most recent exhibit was the final of three appearances by the Three Rivers Avian Center. The event was a great success. The group brought live birds of prey to the Hamlin, Guyan River, and Alum Creek branches.
The next live animal encounter is 1 p.m. July 9 in the outdoor classroom at the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area, where attendees will be able to get up close to creatures from The Reptile House and Rescue.
After that, Lincoln County Libraries will host two state agencies: the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Department of Natural Resources. In keeping with the theme of bringing books to life, each organization will provide a free hands-on experience to the community, Sullivan said.
These events are open to the public, and everyone is welcome to join in the fun and learning, Sullivan said.
The Conservation Agency is bringing its Soil Tunnel Trailer, a mobile learning unit that brings West Virginia soils to life, Sullivan said.
The 18-foot box trailer is 100% compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone can enjoy it, Sullivan said.
With sculptured, three-dimensional wall displays, it teaches participants about soil, water, agriculture, specialty crops, and pollution.
Each visitor has “the opportunity to see what they cannot normally see, feel what they would not normally feel, and learn what is generally not taught,” according to the Conservatory Agency.
The trailer will be set up from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Alum Creek Public Library and Wednesday, July 13, at the Hamlin Public Library.
The second state agency to participate is the Division of Natural Resources, who will set up their Outdoor Classroom, a hands-on educational experience. They “bring students into the field or bring the outdoors into the classroom, giving students the chance to get up-close and personal with wildlife artifacts such as furs, skulls, antlers, snake skins, and even a live critter or two,” according to the DNR.
Dates for this event include 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Alum Creek Public Library (Soil Trailer); 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Ranger Park (Petting Zoo); 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Hamlin Public Library (Reptile House).
Lincoln County Libraries has a website with a full calendar at www.lincolib.org.