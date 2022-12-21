Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Looking to set aside local zoning
Joel Harrington of Enel Green Power was among the renewable energy industry leaders supporting a stalled state bill that would have allowed non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted state Public Service Commission approval in any zoning district.

Renewable industry representatives made clear at a recent Charleston energy conference there’s one failed measure from last year’s legislative session they’d especially like state lawmakers to revive.

It was a bill that opponents said would have robbed communities of local control, a criticism leveled by legislators who typically support renewable energy development.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

