HUNTINGTON — Registration for the second annual United Way of the River Cities' cornhole event is now open.Registration is $50 per two-person team and includes an event T-shirt and Live United jelly bracelet. Registration closes July 15 or when team slots have been filled, according to a news release.The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, with sign-in one hour before. There will be no team registration on game day. Food trucks will be on site.Funds raised will support the UWRC's safety-net and impact funds through grants to local nonprofits in the areas of health, education and financial stability.In 2021, 48 teams competed in the triple-bracketed event, with three winners.This year, 64 teams will compete in a double-elimination, winner-takes-all tournament at the UWRC's large field at 820 Madison Ave., in Huntington.To register, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/cornhole.The 2022 River Cities Cornhole Classic presenting sponsor is Advantage Toyota. Game day sponsor is Mountain Health Network.