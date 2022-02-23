HAMLIN — Registration dates for upcoming pre-k and kindergarten students for the 2022-23 school year have been announced.
Registration at each school will occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. County make-up will occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at the central office in Hamlin.
For a child to be eligible to attend the pre-k program in the fall of 2022, the child must be four years old prior to July 1. Children who are five years old prior to July 1 will be enrolled in kindergarten.
Parents need to bring the child being registered with them. Parents also need to bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization card, most up-to-date physical, up-to-date dental checkup, identification of income, proof of physical address and photo identification of the guardian registering the child.
Anyone seeking additional information can contact Pre-k Coordinator Dionne Lucas at 304-824-3033 ext. 6260 or by emailing glucas@k12.wv.us.
Dates and schools are as follows:
Midway — Friday, February 25
West Hamlin (kindergarten only) — Friday, March 4
West Hamlin (pre-k only) — Friday, March 11
Harts — Friday, March 18
Hamlin (kindergarten only) — Thursday, March 24
Hamlin (pre-k only) — Thursday, March 31
Duval — Friday, April 29 (rescheduled due to weather)