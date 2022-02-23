Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — Registration dates for upcoming pre-k and kindergarten students for the 2022-23 school year have been announced.

Registration at each school will occur from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. County make-up will occur from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at the central office in Hamlin.

For a child to be eligible to attend the pre-k program in the fall of 2022, the child must be four years old prior to July 1. Children who are five years old prior to July 1 will be enrolled in kindergarten.

Parents need to bring the child being registered with them. Parents also need to bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization card, most up-to-date physical, up-to-date dental checkup, identification of income, proof of physical address and photo identification of the guardian registering the child.

Anyone seeking additional information can contact Pre-k Coordinator Dionne Lucas at 304-824-3033 ext. 6260 or by emailing glucas@k12.wv.us.

Dates and schools are as follows:

Midway — Friday, February 25

West Hamlin (kindergarten only) — Friday, March 4

West Hamlin (pre-k only) — Friday, March 11

Harts — Friday, March 18

Hamlin (kindergarten only) — Thursday, March 24

Hamlin (pre-k only) — Thursday, March 31

Duval — Friday, April 29 (rescheduled due to weather)

County School Snow Day — Friday, April 29

