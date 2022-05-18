HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program will host a Recovery BBQ on May 21 in conjunction with the Hamlin Street Fair and town yard sale.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Lion’s Club Field and will include free food, a 50-50 raffle, and a performance by the musical group The Band Wagon, LCCOP board president Ryan Elkins said. Guest speakers will include Adam Foster and Dwayne Blair Jr.
The LCCOP assists individuals struggling with addiction and mental illness. The group also works in the community to spread awareness and information about these issues, Elkins said.
“We’re trying to speak out against the stigma and let people know that we are not an exception to the rule, that we are the rule. We do recover and find a new way,” Elkins said.
At least 15 state and local organizations will have booths set up at the Recovery BBQ to provide outreach services and information, Elkins said. These include Lifehouse, Jobs and Hope West Virginia, the office of the West Virginia Attorney General, Freedom House, Serenity House, Huntington Addiction Wellness Center and others, he said.
Recovery Point West Virginia will also be at the event with their Mobile Integrated Care Unit. The LCCOP and the Marshall University Collegiate Recovery Program both will be conducting free Naloxone training at the event, Elkins said.
LCCOP members, friends of the group, and others in the community have been helpful in planning the event, Elkins said.
“The Hamlin United Methodist Church is helping out with a grill, so there will free food for as long as we’re there,” Elkins said.
The Recovery BBQ will take place the same day as the Hamlin Street Fair and town yard sale. Elkins believes this will work to the benefit of both events.
“We are working in coordination and collaboration with the street fair, which is going on at the same time. Luckily, it’s going to work out to help us both. We’re going to encourage people to go through town and check out the sites. It’s going to be a lot of food, fun and fellowship,” Elkins said.
The group hosted a similar event on Sept 11. It was so successful, LCCOP members thought it would be a good idea conduct two outreach events a year.