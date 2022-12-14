The Lincoln County Health Department’s new offices will be a modular unit but it will have a pitched and shingled roof, along with porches and ramps that make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Health Department is being housed in temporary quarters until its former offices can be demolished to make way for a new building.
The department is operating out of a space at 8335 Court Ave. beside Foodfair in Hamlin. The department should be able to move into its new offices by mid-January, Director Sam Suiter said.
Suiter was hoping to be in the new space by mid-December, but progress has been stymied by multiple issues.
A few months ago, Mobile Modular of Georgia had to halt assembly of the building due to weather related to Hurricane Ian. The company has since completed assembly of the department’s new modular office, and it’s ready for delivery.
“The building is already built and is sitting in Georgia waiting to ship,” Suiter said. “
But the project hit another snag recently when officials discovered asbestos in the old building, Suiter added.
“We had to pause to take bids for a contractor to get the asbestos removed,” he said.
Removal began Nov. 30 and took four days. Now, the contractor hired to demolish the building is waiting on a few clear days to begin razing the former office. Once that’s completed, the lot must be graded and footers poured for the new building.
The department is fully functional and can provide all of its normal services, including flu shots and COVID boosters, Suiter said.
“We still have a nurse practitioner on staff on Mondays available for weight clinics and general medical practice,” he said.
There is a steady flow of county residents seeking flu vaccinations, but the department still has plenty.
“We encourage everyone to get it. They’re low cost, even without insurance, and we take all insurances. And if you can’t afford it, we will figure something out,” Suiter said.
Though the new building is a modular unit, it will have a pitched and shingled roof and will have porches and ramps that make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Suiter said.