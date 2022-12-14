Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LCHD Building

The Lincoln County Health Department’s new offices will be a modular unit but it will have a pitched and shingled roof, along with porches and ramps that make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Health Department is being housed in temporary quarters until its former offices can be demolished to make way for a new building.

The department is operating out of a space at 8335 Court Ave. beside Foodfair in Hamlin. The department should be able to move into its new offices by mid-January, Director Sam Suiter said.

