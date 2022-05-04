RANGER — Efforts are continuing to bring public water service to a group of residents who have been waiting since 2013.
The 22 homes needing service are located off West Virginia 10 close to the Guyan River Fire Department. Residents from that area have been to multiple meetings of the Lincoln County Commission and the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District to discuss the project.
The Lincoln County Commission hopes to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to finance the project.
The county was awarded $4 million in funding to disburse to ARPA projects, but has only received about half of that to date, county commissioners said. The county commission is currently waiting on a project proposal and grant application from the Branchland-Midkiff PSD.
There has been discussion about the best route to connect the public water infrastructure to the homes. Multiple routes have been discussed, including one that involves a river crossing.
One such route was proposed at a county commission meeting April 7 and was met with concern from residents who would still have to install thousands of feet of their own pipe to connect to the tap. During that meeting, Commissioner Phoebe Harless joined the other commissioners in their hesitation to move forward on a project that wouldn’t help the residents in the end.
Residents of the area who have spoken at the meetings have maintained there is a much simpler route that closely follows the road leading to the homes. This route would require only about one mile of water pipe, according to the residents.
Sue Van Orden pointed out at a recent county commission meeting on April 21 that the route has changed several times.
“We went to the commission on April 7, the Monday afterwards, the engineer met us over in Ranger Bottom and we showed him our proposed route. The engineer said that was the original route forever. That was the way it was supposed to go. Now nobody knows who changed it to a second river crossing,” she said.
Van Orden said the most recent meeting with the engineer ended with an understanding that the route proposed by residents would work. It was her understanding the Branchland-Midkiff PSD planned to submit a new proposal to the commission.
The commission cannot act on the issue until it receives a proposal and application, Commissioner Dr. Charles Vance said.
“We need to get them to send us an application, in writing, everything that they’re going to do,” he said.
Commissioner Harless said the project seems simple enough, so it’s hard to understand the difficulty.
“I thought we had it figured out a month ago. I’m starting to feel your frustration with it. This has become more complicated than it should be,” Harless said.