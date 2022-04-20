RANGER — Fourth- and fifth-graders at Ranger Elementary recently learned why every vote counts, and they had some help from their teachers as well as Lincoln County officials.
The students conducted class elections, seeing the process through from beginning to end, and capping the project with a visit from County Clerk Direl Baker and Kristy Smith Ray, an intern in Baker’s office.
This Project Based Learning Activity was designed to help students build awareness and think critically about the election process, said Lucy Frye, one of the teachers who helped guide the students through the project.
The students dove into every part of the election process, Baker said.
“I think it’s important to show kids the voting process because they can see all the safeguards in place that make an election fair and secure so they know democracy works. We had a tie at first! So, we had to have a run-off election, which really worked out even better because it gave them a chance to see that every vote really does count,” Baker said.
First, they decided on the criteria for the candidates to be eligible and then nominated the candidates, Frye said. They then campaigned throughout the school, designing campaign signs with slogans and beliefs they displayed throughout the building.
The students also participated in public speaking events emphasizing the positive changes to the school and environment they would make, if elected, Frye said. They created voter registration cards, and participated in a question-and-answer discussion with their peers.
On “election day,” Baker and Ray helped the students and their teachers turn the cafeteria into a polling place, Frye said. The room was adorned with ballot boxes and flags, and poll workers were busy as students cast their ballots, Frye said.
“I had ballots made with the student candidates’ names printed on them. We had ballot boxes, poll books, voting booths, poll slips — everything I could get together to make it just like a normal voting precinct,” Baker said.
After Baker counted the votes, Timothy Tomblin became the class president, and Emma Bias became the vice president of the 4th/5th-grade class at Ranger Elementary.
“We would like to extend our thanks to Direl and Kristy for providing the wonderful activities for our culminating activity for our election unit. Our students really enjoyed their visit and became more aware of the election process,” Frye said.
Getting students involved in the election process is an important part of the job, Baker said. He recently also spoke at Lincoln County High School.
“At Lincoln County High School, we talk with Seniors about the impact that voting can have on their everyday life. When they leave School and get a job, the people they elect have a say in how the tax money withheld from their pay is spent and even how it can affect policy on schools and universities if they do go onto college,” Baker said.
Whenever possible, Baker likes to register students to vote when he visits the high school. During the last visit, 80 students registered, he said.
It’s also a chance to explain what to expect at the polling place, Baker said. At the high school, he can even show them how to vote on the same equipment used in local elections.
“I think if they feel comfortable with the process now, they will be more likely to come out on Election Day and vote. All the kids at both schools were well-behaved, paid attention and asked good questions. I think they got a lot out of it and I certainly enjoyed being able to do it for them,” Baker said.