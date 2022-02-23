HAMLIN — Citizens from the Ranger area approached the Lincoln County Commission Thursday with questions concerning water access in their area.
Commissioner Charles Vance had come prepared to address these questions, as they had first been raised during the Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District board meeting a few days prior. Vance then invited residents to attend the meeting Thursday so that they could also hear perspectives from the other two commissioners.
Vance said there have been discrepancies in some information conveyed from different sources surrounding the project. When asked by fellow Commissioner Phoebe Harless what area was being discussed and roughly how many customers would be served, Vance said he believed the project in question would provide water to approximately 20 households past the fire department in the area.
Vance said the first step in the process will be to ensure the Branchland-Midkiff PSD is on board with the project, which he said he believes they are.
However, Vance said another hinderance to the process has been funding. He said Branchland-Midkiff PSD already has some of the highest water rates in the county. He said if the district commits to doing the project with borrowed or federal funds, the already high rates would have to increase.
“What I’m going to attempt to do under the direction of the commission is to go ahead and have Branchland-Midkiff submit an application for money to us,” Vance said. “This is money that we have already, we just don’t know how much we’re going to wind up with in total.”
Vance said he is working to get more detailed and accurate information to present to his fellow commissioners to determine whether the project is feasible and to try to determine where funds for the project can come from.
The Commissioner said he anticipates having more details for the next meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 3.
Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District already had a project being funded by the American Rescue Plan funds received by Lincoln County. The $80,000 will go towards a water crossing in Ranger.
