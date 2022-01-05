Probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace poses for a photo on the stairs outside of City Hall following a swearing-in ceremony conducted by the Huntington Fire Department on Monday, Dec. 20, in Huntington.
Probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace takes his oath as members of the Huntington Fire Department and the City of Huntington conduct a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Huntington City Hall.
Mayor Steve Williams, left, probationary firefighter Gabriel Scott Neace, and Huntington fire chief Jan Rader pose for a photo together following a swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Huntington City Hall.
HUNTINGTON — A Ranger man was sworn in Dec. 20 as the newest probationary member of the Huntington Fire Department.
Gabriel Neace, 19, said he has had a passion for the field since he was a young child.
“My first introduction into the fire service was elementary school,” Neace said. “It was fire prevention week at Ranger and Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department brought some trucks down to show off and teach about fire prevention. My ambition to wear the gear and ride on the trucks began to overflow after that day. When I turned 11 I joined as an official member and at 16 I started putting my time in, taking classes and getting my certifications.”
Neace started as a volunteer with Guyan River but when he saw the opportunity to join the Huntington Fire Department, he knew he had to go for it.
“Pursuing a career in the fire service came as a chance to continue doing what I have wanted since I was young,” Neace said. “I saw Huntington Fire Department as an opportunity to continue my service and grow as a fire fighter surrounded my many great and knowledgeable people.”
Neace said being sworn in to the department was an emotional experience for him.
“Being sworn in came with many emotions — nervousness, excitement, enjoyment and sense of duty,” Neace said. “Just like everyone else I will be held to the highest standard and I will continue to push myself and be pushed to always be better than the day before.”
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said in an interview with the Herald-Dispatch she was excited to have Neace join the team.
“It’s always a pleasure to add such a fine young man to the ranks of what I consider the best profession in the world,” Rader said. “I’ve been here seven years and my hopes for you is that your career is as long and fulfilling.”
Rader said Neace was born after the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, which she said was the most defining event in modern firefighter history.
“So I have great hopes for him he will be able to rise up through the ranks and be an officer some day,” Rader said.
Neace said being a firefighter brings him a sense of pride in the work he does and is a driving force to be the best he can be in all situations in life.
“Being a firefighter is something to be proud of and something that is not taken lightly,” Neace said. “It pushes you mentally and physically but it will always be something myself and every other firefighter out there can be proud of.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.