HARTS — A Ranger man faces charges following a structure fire in Harts last Monday, according to a criminal complaint from Lincoln County Magistrate Court.
According to the criminal complaint, William Cody Lusher, 31, was arrested March 13 by Trooper J.D. Reedy and charged with second degree arson at the former LT Jones Store building in Harts.
Lincoln County 911 dispatched Reedy to the structure fire scene, where he obtained multiple handwritten statements from witnesses. He also obtained a video recording of the accused leaving the scene.
According to the complaint, Reedy made contact with the accused along McClellan Highway traveling Northbound. Lusher was detained and placed in the vehicle.
“Lusher attempted to set the same building on fire approximately two years ago, and at the same time he set fire to a church and residence,” said Harts Fire Chief Billy Kirk. “He was arrested and charged with arson at that time as well. Also, he was arrested about two weeks ago in Huntington after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase. Sadly, our justice system is failing the citizens of our great state by allowing individuals like this out on the streets continuously. Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.”
Reedy transported the accused to West Virginia State Police Hamlin Detachment for processing and further to the Western Regional Jail to await arraignment. As of press deadlines, Lusher was being held on a $50,000 cash surety bond.