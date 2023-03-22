Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HARTS — A Ranger man faces charges following a structure fire in Harts last Monday, according to a criminal complaint from Lincoln County Magistrate Court.

According to the criminal complaint, William Cody Lusher, 31, was arrested March 13 by Trooper J.D. Reedy and charged with second degree arson at the former LT Jones Store building in Harts.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

