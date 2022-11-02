Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HARTS — A Ranger man was arrested last week on charges of fleeing from police on an all-terrain vehicle.

Jerry Dale Hager, 40, of Ranger was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended license, and violation of all-terrain vehicle regulations, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.

Tags

Recommended for you