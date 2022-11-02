HARTS — A Ranger man was arrested last week on charges of fleeing from police on an all-terrain vehicle.
Jerry Dale Hager, 40, of Ranger was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended license, and violation of all-terrain vehicle regulations, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Around 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 15, Chaffin and Senior Trooper R.A. Evick attempted to stop a dark-colored all-terrain vehicle traveling south with no lights on West Virginia 10 in Ranger, according to the complaint.
The officers were traveling north and the vehicle sped up as they turned around, according to the complaint. The officers activated lights and sirens near the intersection of Sand Creek Road and observed there were three people on the ATV, the complaint states.
The vehicle turned down Sand Creek Road and accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The officers saw that the rear passenger was having trouble staying seated, and the officers deactivated their lights and sirens, the complaint states.
The ATV stopped and the rear passenger got off of the vehicle. The officers saw and recognized the driver from previous encounters, according to the complaint. The ATV fled at a high-rate of speed, but the officers did not pursue, the complaint states.
A warrant was issued for the driver’s arrest, according to court records.