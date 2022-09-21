RANGER — Two upcoming autumn events are gaining momentum.
Ranger Fall Fest will take place from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ranger Community Park. It will be followed by Ranger Haunted Trails from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22, also at the park. The events are being organized by the Ranger Improvement Committee.
Fall Fest will include vendor sales, a car and motorcycle show, live music, concessions, and a number of activities for the entire family, committee member Donna Martin said.
Musical performances will take place from 4-7 p.m. The band County Line from Logan has been added to the lineup. They will be joined by 4Given, Wayne Hager, and Floyd McCoy, all of whom are from Lincoln County.
The car and motorcycle show will feature two best-in-show awards, one for best bike and one for best car, committee member Kristy Ray said. There will also be a people’s choice award given to one vehicle chosen as the best overall from both categories, she said.
Concessions will include hot dogs, nachos, baked goods, popcorn, water, and soda. Community members are donating the food, so all proceeds go to improving and maintaining Ranger Park, Martin said.
Free fun fall photos have also been added to the event, Ray said.
“Everyone will have the option to have their photos taken in front of a fall background,” she said.
Kassandra Vance also will be on-hand at Fall Fest to provide face painting, Ray said.
“She is amazing,” Ray said.
There is no charge for admission, but there will be a 50/50 raffle, with half the proceeds going to park maintenance and the other half to the winner.
Ranger Haunted Trails will feature spooky trails for younger children as well as older children and adults, Martin said. The event will also feature hay rides and concessions.
One of the trails, the Trail of Terror, will frighten even the most stalwart Halloween fans, Ray said.
“I’d like to really emphasize that the Trail of Terror will be terrifying. We are pulling out all the stops to make it something people will talk about for a while and look forward to coming again next year,” Ray said.
Martin said these will be the second and third events hosted by the Ranger Improvement Committee.
The Ranger Improvement Committee began this past spring as an effort to host events that are good for the community, while raising funds for the care and maintenance of Ranger Community Park.
Earlier this summer, the group hosted Ranger Fire Fest to raise money for the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department after it responded to a large brush fire in the spring that threatened homes and destroyed hundreds of acres in the community.
Ray said there are many reasons to host events in the community.
“I think we all have our own reasons for doing these events. For me, I love to see and hear the smiles, laughter, and family bonding these events provide to the people of this area,” Ray said.