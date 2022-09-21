Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Ranger Trail
This trail at Ranger Park will be transformed Oct. 22 into a Trail of Terror for the Ranger Haunted Trails event.

 Submitted photo

RANGER — Two upcoming autumn events are gaining momentum.

Ranger Fall Fest will take place from 1-7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ranger Community Park. It will be followed by Ranger Haunted Trails from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 22, also at the park. The events are being organized by the Ranger Improvement Committee.

