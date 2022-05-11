BRANCHLAND — A Barboursville man was arrested recently on charges of fleeing from police, according to court records.
Steven Allen Metheney, 28, of Barboursville, was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing with reckless indifference, as well as misdemeanor charges of fleeing from an officer, driving on a suspended license, and driving left of center, according to court records. Bond information was not available at press time.
The charges are based on a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Senior Trooper R.A. Evick of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin. The complaint was signed by Magistrate Sophia Tully and a warrant was issued.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on April 24, Evick and Trooper T.A. Chaffin were on patrol in the Branchland area when they saw a black Ford Mustang with a defective exhaust exit onto McClellan Highway, according to the complaint. As the officers pulled in behind the vehicle, it did a U-turn at Family dollar and headed south on McClellan Highway, the complaint states.
The officers followed the vehicle, which then accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to the complaint. The officers activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop, but it continued south and turned onto Hubball Road. The troopers pursued a short distance and saw the vehicle exceed speeds of 100 miles per hour and cross the center line, the complaint states.
The officers deactivated their lights and sirens due to concern for other motorists and continued to follow the vehicle from a safe distance, according to the complaint. The vehicle was located on Blue Lick Road in Branchland.