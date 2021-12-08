CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Public Service District has filed its updated corrective action plan after the Public Service Commission issued new deadlines in the ongoing investigation of the district.
The commission previously dismissed its investigation into whether the Lincoln Public Service District is a distressed or failing utility on Oct. 6, then reopened the case two days later.
The new action plan, filed as a letter from Jonathan Carpenter of The Thrasher Group, addressed multiple recommendations from the final staff memo filed June 10. These recommendations included:
- The district should be required to prepare a detailed corrective action plan addressing all the deficiencies identified in the engineering report to be filed with the commission within 60 days.
- The district should be required to develop a detailed water loss control plan to be filed within six months.
Carpenter said a water loss study is anticipated to be completed by February 2022, contingent on securing funds to complete the study. He said this will allow the district to view problem areas and prioritize projects that need to be completed for improvement.
Thrasher also anticipates making upgrades to the water treatment plant by June 2022.
In relation to complaints about the workplace culture, the district is expected to implement a new code of conduct for employees beginning in January.
The commission will uphold the other recommendations made by staff in its first final memo filed June 10 that requires regular reports be filed by the district.
In the memo from Oct. 5, staff note that they felt the original corrective action plan created by the district was inadequate to address the increasing issues.
“Staff also takes this opportunity given these recent developments to note its displeasure with the inadequate plan filed by the District on August 10, 2021,” the memo states. “Staff believes that given these continuing service of quality issues that hinder the ability of the District to provide ongoing and uninterrupted service to its customers. Staff recommends the Commission direct the District to filed an updated corrective action plan that discusses each of its issues in depth, with detailed steps on how intends to address each efficiency including obtaining funding.”
District board member Karan May agreed at the time that more work needed to be done to expand the plan that was submitted to the commission.
Over 30 letters of protest have been filed by customers in the case. The first letter submitted Sept. 27 was in response to a water main break that closed Midway Elementary School for an afternoon. The letters also include complaints about service and water quality from customers.
“Lincoln PSD can no longer provide decent service to its customers,” said Heather Kessel in a letter submitted Oct. 1. “The infrastructure is bad. In the last 15 days our water service has been off completely 4 times. These outages are not short term they last for several hours and even days.”
Kessel also complained of property damages due to abandoned water towers.
“Property damage is massive because of water towers leaking,” Kessel wrote. “Water towers are closed without consulting residents or notifying them. Closed water towers are left on site without proper or safe removal of such. They are left standing without proper safety measures ... those structures should be removed at the [district’s] cost not residents in the area.”
Leslie Williams said she’s tired of having to constantly buy bottled water both due to outages and to ensure she has drinkable water at home.
“I’m sick and tired of not having water more than I actually have water,” Williams wrote. “There has been a water leak every week. I don’t think we go one week without having at least 1 leak. The water even when it is on smells and tastes horrible. I spend money paying for my water bill, but I also spend money buying bottles of water because the water is not drinkable.”
Rachel Adkins echoed sentiments from Williams, and said living in the area for over 20 years there has been a noticeable decline in water quality.
“I have lived with this water for 20 years and it continues to worsen,” Adkins said. “Half the time it doesn’t work and when it does the quality is so bad that you can’t drink it. My bill has gone form $40 to $75 monthly for a family of 4 and I still have to continue to buy $40 to $60 of bottled water every month. There are constant leaks and main line breaks that cause boil advisory. Most are not made aware that it is even in effect. Something needs to be done to correct the problem. Lincoln PSD needs to do better for our health and our community.”
John Rife, General Manager, wrote in a memo that some of the recent issues addressed in the multiple letters of protest from customers were due to a high service pump failure.
“The District had been attempting to secure a spare pump from supplier Precision Pump since March/April of 2021,” Rife wrote. “There were multiple attempts by the District to obtain the status of the pump repair/replacement. The supplier admitted that they “had dropped the ball”. The pump failed on 10/1/21 and was placed back into production on 10/4/21. This was done by another contractor and they supplied the pump. Initially the contractor indicated that repairs would be done on 10/3/21 which would have avoided the extended outage that occurred.”
The investigation of the district began in March when former employees filed a staff petition to the commission after resigning “en masse.” The initial filing from March 12 stated staff indicated they experienced “ongoing issues” involving the ability to properly bill customers in a timely manner, as well as issues providing the “necessary maintenance needed to ensure ongoing operations of its facilities to provide its customers with adequate water services.”
One of the main focuses through the investigation has been the aging water tank in Alum Creek. The tank is over 50 years-old, and previous attempts at repair have all failed. It is the main tank that serves the district.
A memo from commission staff in July deemed the Alum Creek tank to be in “unacceptable and potentially dangerous condition.”
Staff made a request to the commission in July that the district be given an interim order to begin repairs of the tank. The commission issued this order on July 21.
“Based on the apparent, worsened condition of this tank and the fact that funds are now available to begin repairs to this critical infrastructure, we would recommend that the Commission issue an interim Order directing the District to promptly begin repairs to this structure including the immediate assessment and stabilization, as needed, of the tank foundation,” the memo states.
According to the originally submitted plan, a temporary 21,000 gallon water storage tank was brought into Alum Creek Aug. 13 for repairs to the current tank located there to officially begin. Ryan Boustany from Thrasher Engineering said those repairs have been done. However, the way the repairs had to be done left an already too-small tank for the service area even smaller in capacity.
Boustany also recently re-approached the Lincoln County Commission for a previously approved motion to utilize $250,000 of the county’s federal relief funds for the construction of a new tank. He said the other $750,000 estimated to be needed for the project was already promised from other sources.
Boustany said the new plan is to purchase a property adjacent to the existing tank to build a new one rather than demolishing and replacing the old one. The plan is to build a new 279,000 gallon water storage tank. He said the old tank will be kept on site as a backup in case of an emergency.
The district currently serves a population of approximately 3,772 people.