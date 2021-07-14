HAMLIN — A program in southern West Virginia is working to give a fresh start to those in recovery from addiction.
Fresh Start currently operates in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties. Participants come from both the Day Report Center and those who voluntarily enter the program.
“It is an intensive outpatient program,” said Elly Donahue, Fresh Start Case Manager in Lincoln County. “It is for anybody that meets the criteria, which is anybody with Opioid Use Disorder or Stimulant Use Disorder, age, being in good health to do the work.”
The program started a few years ago after Director Michelle Akers applied for and received a federal grant through the Day Report Center for communities affected by the opioid epidemic. The program has since grown, including a recent expansion to the garden in Lincoln.
“We just started where it is at this year,” Donahue said. “We’ve had the garden itself for four years now. It used to be right by our building and so I got really lucky and the EDA actually let us use a piece of their property this year to garden. It was super nice of them, and thankfully it’s good ground with a lot of space. So we were fortunate to get that this year.”
One of the main goals of the Day Report Center, and of Fresh Start, is to help people in recovery become reconnected with their communities. Donahue said she tries to empower the individuals she works with by giving them control of aspects of the garden, such as what items they want to plant.
“We assess each client on their goals,” Donahue said. “Do they need a GED? Do they want to go to college, whether that being community college or university? Do they want a trade skill? Do they want to go into food service? You know, how do they want to continue their education or advance in a career?”
The produce harvested from Fresh Start in Lincoln is donated for various purposes in the area, including food baskets and meals for the elderly and those in need.
“Our clients really enjoy that,” Donahue said. “They also allow us to sometimes have clients ride along who want to help deliver food. They just love being able to help. Clients are excited to work hard and to give back.”
Donahue said she usually has between 10 and 20 individuals in the program in Lincoln, and that it fluctuates as individuals graduate from the program. She said during the off season for gardening, the program utilizes courses for healthy lifestyles and other useful skills to aid in recovery.
Anyone wising to learn more about the program or seeking help can contact Donahue at 304-842-3100.