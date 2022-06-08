HAMLIN — Lincoln County High School’s switch to a trimester schedule this year has given students more instructional time, the school’s principal said during a presentation to the board of education last week.
Lincoln County High School Principal Polly Smith addressed the Lincoln County Board of Education during a meeting Tuesday, May 31, at the Lincoln County Schools central offices. Smith provided the board with a Local School Improvement Council update that covered several topics, including efforts to improve academic achievement and the trimester schedule implemented this year.
For the 2020-2021 school year, English proficiency was at 40.69%, while proficiency in math was at 10%, Smith said. While final numbers aren’t available, Smith said administrators are predicting an improvement to 52% proficiency in English and 32% in mathematics.
“Of course, we acknowledged that growth is needed in both of those areas, and so a lot of plans we made for this school year were based on trying to increase student achievement,” Smith said.
The current juniors have completed the PSAT examination for the past three years. As a result, administrators have been able to compile three years’ worth of data to help structure curriculum, Smith said.
“Instruction in English and math, and in our test-prep classes that we have going on this year with our trimester, has been focused on addressing the deficiencies based on that PSAT data,” Smith said.
Implementing a trimester schedule has been beneficial by creating 2,000 additional instructional hours in mathematics.
The administration also created a time slot in the morning before first period so students can get additional help with their school work. This “lab” period allows students to go to designated classrooms, where teachers are available to help in all subjects. Students who are passing all of their classes can choose which subject they want extra help with, but if they are failing a course, they must report to that lab for additional tutoring, Smith said.
Attendance remains an area of significant concern, Smith said. COVID still has an influence on these numbers, even at a time when things should be returning to normal. To combat this, Smith has implemented a requirement that students must have no more than 10 unexcused absences to participate in many extracurricular activities.
“We had some students who have just gotten used to virtual schooling. Some were even working while they were doing virtual school. And there were some who just figured out if they say they are exposed to COVID, they know they can get out of school a certain number of days and it would be excused,” Smith said.
Smith noted in her report the great success of the LCHS’ partnership with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical Center that allows students to earn college credits.
“One of our current juniors, who is also an athlete, has 34 credit hours,” Smith said.