HAMLIN — The redistricting process for Lincoln County has been underway, and new precincts have been set.
County Clerk Direl Baker said this process is taking place nation-wide.
“The United States Census took place last year,” Baker said. “This means the state will re-draw the State’s Congressional and Legislative boundary lines. Counties must also review and make changes according to the new population numbers and the new district lines drawn by the state for Congressional and Delegate Districts. This means that Counties may have to adjust Magisterial Districts and even Voting Precincts base on these new boundaries.”
Lincoln County will go from having 16 precincts to 14. Baker said most of the consolidations made will allow for voters in certain areas to have a polling place that is now closer to home.
Baker also noted that the Duval precinct’s polling place will be in the Duval Volunteer Fire Department instead of Duval PK-8 due to conditions at the school.
Changes from the former precinct list are as follows:
- Precinct 16 (West Hamlin) will be combined into Precinct 13 (West Hamlin)
- Precinct 15 (Duval) will be combined into Precinct 4 (Duval)
- Precinct 11 (G.V.) will be combined into Precinct 10 (G.V.)
- Precinct 8 (Harts) will be split and part of it will become the new Precinct 11
- Little Harts will be transferred from Precinct 9 (Ranger) to Precinct 8 (Harts) so that they will be voting at Harts Middle School
- Terrace Lane at Alum Creek will be transferred from Precinct 3 (McCorkle) to Precinct 1 (Midway) so that they will be voting at Midway Elementary School
- Brushy Fork and Snowden Road and the forks off of it will be transferred from Precinct 4 (Duval) to Precinct 5 (Woodville) so that they will be voting at Morrisvale Volunteer Fire Department
- The area surrounding Pleasant View will be transferred from Precinct 13 (West Hamlin) to Precinct 10 (G.V.) so that they will be voting at Guyan Valley Middle School
The state legislature also wrapped up a special session mainly focused on redistricting last year.
During the session, lawmakers adopted a House of Delegates district map that includes 100 single-member districts, a Senate map that maintains 17 Senate districts and a congressional map that splits West Virginia into north and south districts.
The Legislature completed its work 19 days before the residential deadline for the 2022 general election. State law requires West Virginians seeking public office to live in their respective districts one year prior to the relevant general election. The next general election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Lincoln County is now included in West Virginia State Senate 7, West Virginia State House 30 and West Virginia State House 31.