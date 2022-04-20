HAMLIN — More than 300 children chased down colorful eggs and rubbed elbows with the Easter Bunny recently at the annual egg hunt hosted by the General Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager American Legion Post 111.
The event took place on Sunday, April 10, at the Lions Club Field in Hamlin, said Reba McGhee, post secretary.
Nearly 10,000 eggs were filled with candy and hidden for the kids. Hundreds of dollars’ worth of bikes, ride-on toys, Easter baskets, and other prizes were given away, McGhee said.
“The kids really had a great time,” McGhee said.
The event is made possible by donations from the members, their families, and other members of the community.
“There is a lot of support throughout the community and we help throughout the community. We help anyone who needs it,” McGhee said.
McGhee was on Easter Bunny duty during the event, donning the suit and keeping the kids entertained.
“It was an awesome day. I was so proud to see those kids come out. I was the Easter Bunny, so a lot of kids came up and wanted pictures. They were really excited to come out and enjoy themselves, get prizes and hunt eggs,” McGhee said.
McGhee said the Post is grateful for the support in making the Easter egg hunt possible. It took a lot of volunteers on the day of the event to organize everything.
“I just want to thank the community and supporters who donated all their time and money — our veterans, our auxiliary, the American Legion Riders — we all just pulled together and made this happen,” McGhee said.
The Easter Egg Hunt is another way for Post 111 to give back to the community, McGhee said. The Post recently raised $1,564 for two local families who needed help with their children’s medical bills.
“Helping the community, whoever needs help. That’s what this place is for — to help people,” McGhee said.