Police investigating murder-suicide in Ranger By ROGER ADKINS radkins@hdmediallc.com ROGER ADKINS Dec 21, 2022 5 hrs ago A stepfather and stepson are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Gary Linville.The deceased have been identified as Justin Charles Chafin and Michael Charles Bennett, Linville said. Police responded to the call around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, he said.The two were involved in a domestic dispute inside a residence off of McClellan Highway in Ranger when the fight became physical, Linville said. At some point, Bennett obtained an AR-15 and shot his stepfather multiple times before turning the gun on himself, Linville said.Chafin and Bennett were pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.