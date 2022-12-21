Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

A stepfather and stepson are dead after an apparent murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Gary Linville.

The deceased have been identified as Justin Charles Chafin and Michael Charles Bennett, Linville said. Police responded to the call around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, he said.

