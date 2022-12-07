YAWKEY — Local law enforcement investigated a threat that was posted via a computer application at Duval PK-8
At 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, Lincoln County Schools administrators were made aware of a threatening post in a Duval PK-8 Schoology class discussion room, according to social media posts made by Lincoln County Schools.
Schoology is a computer application used by schools in West Virginia and it includes discussion forums where students and teachers can post about class topics, as well as communicate with each other.
Students from Duval PK-8 are currently housed at the Lincoln County Schools central offices due to the planned demolition of the old Duval school and construction of a new building.
West Virginia State Police quickly began an investigation into the post. After speaking with law enforcement, Duval PK-8 proceeded as usual the following day, but with additional law enforcement presence at the school, according to Lincoln County Schools.
In an update on Lincoln County Schools’ social media the following day, officials stated the Duval PK-8 administration and Lincoln County Schools worked with the West Virginia State Police through the night and into the morning to identify where the threatening message originated. It was determined a student’s Schoology account was compromised, and the source of the message was located, according to the update.
“After learning where the message originated, the decision was made to have school at Duval PK-8 today as normal. However, as an added precaution, Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies and West Virginia State Troopers were present this morning at the school,” the school system stated in its post.
“LCS and Duval PK-8 would like to thank our local law enforcement who actively engaged in the investigation and provided support. We also want to thank the entire Duval staff and students for having a productive day of school in light of the situation,” the post stated.
The incident was the second of the week. According to a previous Lincoln County Schools post, Guyan Valley Middle School received a threat on Monday.
“This afternoon (Nov. 28), 911 received a report of a bomb threat to a school. West Virginia State Police arrived at Guyan Valley Middle School shortly after. The school was placed into a precautionary lockdown while officials quickly investigated. The threat was determined to be low credibility and the precautionary lockdown was lifted,” according a statement released on social media by the school system.