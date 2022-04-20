Mountain Man MC is teaming up with Southern WV Community & Technical College in creating a new scholarship. A Poker Run will be held on Saturday, May 7, that will travel to all five of Southern’s campuses to fund the scholarship.
HAMLIN — Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation and Mountain Man MC are gearing up for their first Poker Run Fundraising event to benefit the Mountain Man, M.C. Scholarship.
The event will be held on May 7, with registration at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. on Southern’s Lincoln campus. The event will travel to all five of Southern’s campuses, ending at the Logan campus.
The game will be five-card stud, with riders picking up one card at each campus. The highest hand and lowest hand will receive a cash prize. Refreshments will be provided at each campus stop, sausage biscuits before the ride, and hotdogs at the Wyoming campus.
Following the ride, the Mountain Man MC invites all participants to join them at their Chapmanville clubhouse for food and entertainment.
All proceeds from the ride and post-ride gathering benefit the Mountain Man MC Scholarship to students of Southern WV Community & Technical College.
Southern WV Community College Foundation, Inc. is a registered 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Donations for this event may be tax-deductible. Southern’s Foundation always accepts and appreciates all donations. Make checks payable to Southern WV Community College Foundation. For more information, please feel free to contact Crystal D. Cook at (304) 896-7103 or crystal.cook@southernwv.edu.
Southern welcomes all riders to join us in this inaugural ride to raise money for the Mountain Man MC scholarship.