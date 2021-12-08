HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission heard about needed projects from an outgoing member of the Pleasant View Public Service District Thursday.
The Commission approved the resignations of all three members of the Pleasant View Public Service District board in October, effective at the end of December.
Commission President Josh Stowers said at the time that from his understanding, there were no issues leading to the resignation of all three sitting members.
“We received the resignations of the three Pleasant View PSD board members,” Stowers said. “Those resignation letters are only dated effective at the end of the calendar year, December 31, but they went ahead and sent them in. It was indicated that there was no issue it’s just they have served their time and want to spend their time doing something else.”
Outgoing member Kenny Pennington, who has served on the board since the 1990’s, echoed this sentiment and said that he and the other two members simply felt it was time to step down and encourage younger citizens to take on these leadership roles in their community.
Pennington said while he is still with the board, however, he was approaching the commission Thursday to talk about needed upgrades at the main lift station. He said there have been questions about what land the district actually has a right to in the area, so the district is looking to have a survey of the land done before soliciting bids for the project. Pennington said he just wanted to make the commission aware of the need in case any assistance is needed moving forward.
Pleasant View PSD serves as a sewer utility for customers in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.
Stowers proposed advertising the vacancy in the newspaper to solicit applicants to fill the vacancy next year. Commissioner Charles Vance recommended in October advertising as soon as possible for two weeks, then running the advertisement again closer to the end of the year if there is a low response to the initial posting.
Commissioner Phoebe Harless also recommended posting the openings on the county’s website in October rather than waiting until closer to the end of the year.
As of Thursday, the commission reported no applications for the vacancy have been received yet. Stowers said he is hopeful that some will come in before the current members’ resignations officially go into effect.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.