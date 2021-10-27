HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission approved Thursday the resignations of all three members of the Pleasant View Public Service District board, effective at the end of December.
Commission President Josh Stowers said that from his understanding, there were no issues leading to the resignation of all three sitting members.
“We received the resignations of the three Pleasant View PSD board members,” Stowers said. “Those resignation letters are only dated effective at the end of the calendar year, Dec. 31, but they went ahead and sent them in. It was indicated that there was no issue it’s just they have served their time and want to spend their time doing something else.”
Pleasant View PSD serves as a sewer utility for customers in the Branchland area of Lincoln County.
Stowers proposed advertising the vacancy in the newspaper to solicit applicants to fill the vacancy next year. Commissioner Charles Vance recommended advertising as soon as possible for two weeks, then running the advertisement again closer to the end of the year if there is a low response to the initial posting.
Commissioner Phoebe Harless also recommended posting the openings on the county’s website now rather than waiting until closer to the end of the year.
Also Thursday, the commission approved the following:
Bills as submitted for payment
Appointments, Wills and Settlements as submitted by Direl Baker, County Clerk
Wills done in vacation of the Lincoln County Commission
Remove Larry Lee Adkins (deceased) as Administrator of the Estate of Sharon Adkins and appoint City National Bank with a $1,000 bond
List of non-functional/broken equipment as presented by Allen Holder, Director OES an allow him to dispose of the items
Reopen the Estate of Timothy Davis and appoint Megan Suttle as Executrix of the estate with a $1,000 bond
Reopen the Estate of Bessie Lee Sias and appoint Sylvia J. Adkins as Administratrix without a bond as per the will
Give Josh Stowers, President authorization to sign the contract from T-Mobile Corporation to place equipment at the Midkiff Tower for cellular coverage
The Lincoln County Commission is scheduled to meet again in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
