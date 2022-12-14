Two former college buildings in Montgomery might become a hub incorporating robotics, arts, education, meditation, a museum, a low-cost health food store and more.
John Adrian Siegel, who offered to buy Pathfinder Hall and The GRID from BridgeValley Community and Technical College, outlined his plans earlier this week.
The BridgeValley Board of Governors approved the sale last week, but the West Virginia Real Estate Division is still reviewing the transaction.
These were West Virginia University Institute of Technology buildings before WVU moved that campus to Beckley in 2017. BridgeValley took over the structures under past leadership, but the community college’s current board is selling them as part of a significant downsizing in Montgomery.
Siegel said he and four family members — his wife, two daughters and stepson — create robots, interactive electronic art and related exhibits for museums, NASA, the film industry and other clients and locations. The family has created, for example, robotic wheelchairs controlled by facial features, and that same technology went into robotic arm exhibits that interact with the public, he said. They’ve also crafted robotic spiders.
Such devices conserve energy, and some exhibits run on solar or other alternative energy, he said.
They have a company called MRISAR and a nonprofit called Education for Prosperity, and they plan to relocate from North Dakota to Montgomery, Siegel said.
“It’s too dry and barren and cold over here,” he said.
He said the Education for Prosperity name will carry over, and new nonprofit and for-profit entities possibly will be formed as part of the move to Montgomery, but he’s considering keeping the Pathfinder name.
“Ideally, if you’re successful in what you’re trying to share with people, they’d find a path,” he said.
Pathfinder was a classroom building. The GRID was an artisan space with workshops that some community members used.
Siegel said his family would use the workshops to produce devices, while the public could use the workshops for things like hands-on activities and their own entrepreneurial projects.
“One of the key points that we want to do is actually empower people in their own lives,” Siegel said. “So, instead of just being a spot that you would walk around and see a few things and try a few things, we are more intrigued with the fact that it also has the workshop aspects in The GRID and the Pathfinder.”
He plans a museum setup with interactive displays visitors could walk through. It would include “themed environments,” such as a space vista with robots and indoor and outdoor sculpture gardens — areas their North Dakota location doesn’t currently allow for, he said.
“It’s kind of, more or less, like we are trying to take what we have already done to help other museums, which has been a great success, and express it in a center of our own, with a highlight on health and well-being added to it,” he said.
He said his family distributes products, and other families enjoy them, “but we don’t get to see it.”
“And that’s the heartwarming part,” he said. “You can get to where you feel like you’re just being a factory after a while.”
He plans to also host single- or multi-day retreats for families.
“We like that the location ... is in a connected rural area because it still has the ability to pull in tourism, yet, at the same time, has a backdrop of all that nature,” he said.
Siegel said he also plans to showcase area artists and his family’s art, such as his late father’s paintings and sculptures of animals. He said his father, a Detroit zookeeper, produced hundreds of pieces.
“Everything will be displayed,” Siegel said.
Siegel said you can call 701-584-2857 for more information on the project.