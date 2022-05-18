Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles about the four new members of the Lincoln County Board of Education. Look for stories on Jeremy Wilson, David Bell, and Sheila “Butchie” Barns in future editions of The Lincoln Journal.
HAMLIN — Jody Pistore plans to put his background in business and community service to work as a member of the Lincoln County Board of Education.
Pistore is one of four new members to win seats in the May 10 election. The others were David Bell, Jeremy Wilson, and Sheila “Butchie” Burns. The four will join the board on July 1 after receiving state training for board of education members in June.
Pistore, Bell, Wilson, and Burns will join sitting board member Dana Snyder to complete the board roster.
Pistore, Bell and Wilson campaigned together in an effort to get all three elected to the board, Pistore said. This turned out to be an advantage in reaching voters, he said.
All three men come from different backgrounds. Pistore is a business owner, Bell is a former principal in Lincoln County Schools, and Wilson has three children in the school system and a wife who is a teacher in the county.
“What we tried to do together was to capitalize on one another’s strengths so that we could make a team that would be effective in making positive changes,” Pistore said.
Pistore said his goals on the board include supporting increased academic performance, planning and building an athletic facility at the high school, and maximizing the school system’s finances to serve students, teachers, and school service personnel.
“I come into the situation as a businessman. I have bought businesses and sold businesses over the years, and I understand the financial transactions of a business. My first introduction was when my father, who owned a restaurant, bought a supermarket when I was 5 years old,” Pistore said.
Pistore owns a pressure washing company called Jody’s Mobile Services LLC located in Alum Creek. But he runs his business with a community-service twist — he specifically seeks to employ homeless veterans and people who are in recovery ministries for addiction.
When it comes to helping people recovering from addiction, Pistore said he doesn’t believe in counting people out. He’s seen far more success stories than failures, he said.
“They are recovering. They live in recovery. They are recovering from past addictions. I think that everyone deserves a second chance. I would give them a third and fourth,” Pistore said.
“I’ve been in the business of helping homeless vets and people in recovery for 17 years. I’ve only had one individual who violated his agreement or parole or whatever you want to call it. The rest have been total successes,” Pistore added.
Working closely with Austin Lucas in the school system’s finance department is high on Pistore’s priority list, he said.
“We really have a lot of confidence in Austin Lucas. Whatever he tells us, we’re going to take it to the bank,” Pistore said.
The school system is in the process of planning an athletic facility at Lincoln County High School, and building a new school at Duval PK-8. The new board should be able to hit the ground running on these important projects and, hopefully, offer new insights, Pistore said.
“I am all in favor of using private resources — as in business support, donations, public support, writing, grants — to get programs at Lincoln schools. I did not see any of that on the current board. I was seeing business as usual — a car in neutral,” Pistore said.