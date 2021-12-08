ALL PHOTOS: The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
ALL PHOTOS: The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin held their annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov.. 27, 2021 with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School,, the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
The Town of Hamlin hosted its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov. 27, 2021, with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School to the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.