Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Town of Hamlin hosted its annual Christmas Parade on the evening of Nov. 27, 2021, with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School to the VFW, The Lincoln County Cloggers and multiple other community organizations and individual performers.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

Recommended for you