CHARLESTON — The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) will hold a series of public hearings beginning Monday to share information and gather public comment on the options under consideration for the Plan Year 2024 Finance Plan.

The hearing in Huntington will take place Tuesday, March 28, at Mountain Health Arena from 6-8 p.m. Registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Everyone attending the hearing must register. Those who wish to speak at the hearing must indicate that at registration.

