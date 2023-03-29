CHARLESTON — The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) will hold a series of public hearings beginning Monday to share information and gather public comment on the options under consideration for the Plan Year 2024 Finance Plan.
The hearing in Huntington will take place Tuesday, March 28, at Mountain Health Arena from 6-8 p.m. Registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Everyone attending the hearing must register. Those who wish to speak at the hearing must indicate that at registration.
The options, which are initial proposals and are not final, were discussed during a recent Finance Board meeting. During the public hearings, the options will be presented and the Finance Board will take comments and questions. All PEIA plan members are invited to make comments on the plans during the public hearings.
Following the public hearings, a second Finance Board meeting is scheduled for March 30 to discuss the public comments and vote on the best course of action.
The presentation for the public hearings may be accessed at https://peia.wv.gov/. The presentation contains a thorough explanation of the options and other information.
The public is invited to attend the hearings to ask questions, better understand the options currently available to the state insurance program and voice any and all concerns they may have. Those who are unable to attend a hearing in person may submit comments to the Finance Board in writing to 601 57th St., SE, Suite 2, Charleston, WV 25304-2345, or via email to PEIAComments@wv.gov.