20220928-cvn-southern.jpg

Southern WV Community & Technical College is seeking partners for their annual Community Trunk or Treat event.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College’s Community Trunk or Treat was a massive success with thousands visiting campus to take part in the festivities.

This year, the local college is looking to expand on that success. The event will be held on Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

