HAMLIN — Emotions ran high as the Lincoln County Board of Education opened their meeting with public comment on April 4.
Several parents, teachers and students spoke in about the recent decision to RIF social workers in the schools throughout Lincoln County. Jenny Perry, Laura McComas, Pam Dice, Melissa Schroeder, Rebecca Roy, Tom Scarpellini, Kelsey Gable, Grace Loring, Allison Madden, Olivia Watson and Briar Pauley all commented on why the board should reconsider and keep the social workers. Reasons ranged from help with mental issues, helping grandparents with student needs and being a crucial support source within the school system.
Rhonda Kearsey spoke with the board next about the 21st Century Community Center Grant competition. She said it was a $250,000 grant with a $10,000 stipend. She also explained that she writes many grants for the school system. President David Bell asked Kearsey to look into the Rural Community Grant and see if the board would be eligible. Bell expressed interest in building a recreation center with a pool at LCHS later in the future for the youth.
Minutes were approved for the Mar. 28, 2023, meeting next.
Finances were approved in the amount of $613,373.27
All personnel items were approved as presented.
Under comments and concerns the board was informed that the Thrasher group and Field Turf would be doing a walk around on Apr. 11 at LCHS for the new track and field.
With no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned until Apr. 18, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the county offices.