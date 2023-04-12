Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

emotions
Buy Now

Students supporting the social workers during a meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education on April 4.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Emotions ran high as the Lincoln County Board of Education opened their meeting with public comment on April 4.

Several parents, teachers and students spoke in about the recent decision to RIF social workers in the schools throughout Lincoln County. Jenny Perry, Laura McComas, Pam Dice, Melissa Schroeder, Rebecca Roy, Tom Scarpellini, Kelsey Gable, Grace Loring, Allison Madden, Olivia Watson and Briar Pauley all commented on why the board should reconsider and keep the social workers. Reasons ranged from help with mental issues, helping grandparents with student needs and being a crucial support source within the school system.

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you