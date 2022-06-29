LOGAN — There’s a new place at the Oaks Plaza at the Fountain Place Mall where you can get a bite to eat and a few drinks, too.
On March 17, the old Front Room location became the home of Pappy’s Bar and Grille, a new restaurant and bar owned by Barry Blair, a resident of Laurel Creek in Mingo County. The business is a new venture for Blair, a former Mingo County sheriff’s deputy and Williamson police chief.
“Previously, my mom and dad, back years ago, they ran a grocery store, and I helped them run that and helped them a lot, stocking and what have you, running the register,” Blair said. “We did that for almost 20 years, and I helped them quite a bit there, but this is a totally different atmosphere, a totally different ball game, but we’ve had good people come in here. We haven’t had any problems with anyone.”
Blair owns the business alongside his wife and operates it while also working his current job conducting internal affairs investigations for the West Virginia Division of Corrections.
“Eventually, I’ll be retiring,” Blair said. “I don’t know, I can retire in about three years, three and a half years, and I thought maybe if I did retire, this would give me something to fall back on, give me something to do. I always like a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge.”
Blair said his intentions for opening the establishment was to provide a spot that’s both family friendly during the day and adult friendly by night. He also noted that he wanted another place that would appeal to trail riders.
“My intentions when I opened this up was to, you know, attract the trail riders, naturally, and also, you’ve got to have the local people or you can’t stay in business,” Blair said, “and I wanted it to be more family-oriented rather than it be just a bar or a club. I wanted people to be able to bring their kids in here and eat during the day, which, after a certain hour at the nighttime, you can’t have anyone under the age of 21, but I just wanted to have a better atmosphere.”
Pappy’s menu currently includes an array of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, salads and wings. Drinks include beer, draft beer, liquor and mixed drinks.
Blair said he eventually plans to change and expand the menu.
“Like any other business, you have to start taking baby steps,” Blair said. “We’re still eventually going to change the menu. Right now, we have appetizers and mostly finger foods, but we do have some sandwiches like hamburgers, steak sandwiches and philly steak, and we do have sliders.”
Blair added that he hopes to come up with a signature menu item that people will remember the restaurant by.
“I’m hoping that we can have a menu that would be different and eventually be different than just your typical restaurant, something that when you think about Pappy’s Bar and Grille, you think about that one item,” Blair said. “We haven’t found that yet, but hopefully we will.”
Blair said he also wants to eventually provide a delivery service to provide lunch during those hours.
Being so new to the restaurant business, Blair said the establishment’s hours have changed some since it opened. He said as of right now, it usually opens around 1-2 p.m. and stays open until midnight through the week and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Only those age 21 or older are permitted inside after 10 p.m.
Pappy’s Bar and Grille is located at 357 George Kostas Drive, Logan. To contact the establishment, call 304-688-9972.