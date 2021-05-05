HAMLIN — What looked to be an intriguing matchup for prep baseball followers in West Virginia did not disappoint as Lincoln County scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat visiting Sherman, 6-2.
Class AAA No. 10 Lincoln County (7-1) and Class A No. 10 Sherman (7-4) have both shown a propensity for good pitching and timely hitting in their early contests and this one was no different.
Austin Adkins was on the bump for the Panthers and Noah Boggs took the ball for the Tide.
Sherman touched the scoreboard in the first inning when Boggs took a fastball over the fence for a two-run shot after Holden Allen took first base on a walk.
In the bottom of the inning, the Panthers got one back.
Braden Harless drove home Trace Adkins with a sharp single to the outfield.
In the bottom of the third, Trace Adkins proved a menace on the bases again when Eli Brogan stroked a single to plate him and knot the game at 2-2 before Brogan rounds the bases and scores on an error from Sherman to make it 3-2.
Austin Adkins settled in on the hill and along with Gabe Bates in relief, silenced Sherman’s bats for the rest of the game.
Brayden Starcher drove in a pair of runs in the sixth before Chris Wooten — entered as a pinch runner — scores on a wild pitch from the Tide to round out the scoring.
{span}”We’re just happy for the win,” said Lincoln County coach Greg Lambert. “Sherman is a fine team and well coached. Our guys hung tough and battled. We’ve been getting good pitching and playing solid defense and putting the ball in play. If we can continue to do that, we’ll get our share of wins along the way.”{/span}
Austin Adkins secured the victory on the hill, lasting four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one. Bates threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Boggs was saddled loss for Coach Jeremiah Pettry’s Sherman Tide. The pitcher surrendered six runs on six hits over six innings, fanning eight and walking none. Only four of Boggs’ runs surrendered were earned.
Brogan led the Panthers with two hits in three at bats. Drew McCloud, Brayden Starcher, Brayden Harless and Trace Adkins notched hits for Lincoln County.
Clay Massey, Alex Kirk and Holden Allen joined Boggs with hits for Sherman. Lincoln County travels to Logan on May 6 and Sherman plays at Van on the same date.
SHRM 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 3
LNCL 1 0 2 0 0 3 X — 6 6 3