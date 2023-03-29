Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

court blox 4.tif
Buy Now

The defendants in a number of lawsuits alleging opioids caused damage to children exposed to the drugs while in the womb argued Friday that the cases should be dismissed.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — The defendants in a number of lawsuits alleging opioids caused damage to children exposed to the drugs while in the womb argued Friday that the cases should be dismissed.

Judges on the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel Mass Litigation heard from attorneys representing opioid manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and the state Board of Pharmacy, all of whom are seeking to dismiss the cases.

Lori Kersey covers Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you