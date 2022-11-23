The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program’s board of directors met on Nov. 3.
Members present included President Ryan Elkins, Secretary Emilee Frye, and Amy Stowasser. Community members that attended were: Savannah Myers (BSW Student at Marshall), Laura Garner (The Health Plan), and Sarah Brown (Mental Health First Aid Trainer at Prestera Center).
Frye read the meeting minutes from the October meeting and made a motion to approve the minutes as read, seconded by Stowasser. The motion was approved.
President Ryan Elkins opened the floor for an open forum. Laura Garner stated that she had Veteran’s Day activities coming up and she would volunteer as needed for the next couple of months. Sarah Brown stated that she would email a copy of her upcoming training sessions.
Elkins read and went over the mission statement and some policy changes.
The mission statement will be changed to include housing, employment, transportation, and recidivism in Lincoln County. The board meeting date will be changed to the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.
The quorum will be lowered to 40% and only elected members will be able to submit motions to be voted on, Elkins said. The board advisor position description will be updated.
Regarding internal accounts, there will be a prudent reserve of $50, Elkins said.
The outreach worker position will be updated to include that two outreach workers will be present when doing transports and outreach workers will provide case management.
Elkins stated the group has not done an outreach event since Reaching for Recovery in September. Members present agreed that a November event should take place.
Board members agreed upon a Thanksgiving outreach event to hand out food boxes, at the Hamlin VFD. The event was scheduled for Nov. 19, as of this writing.