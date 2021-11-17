HAMLIN — Lincoln County Community Outreach Program has multiple outreach events planned for the coming weeks across the county to provide services to those in need.
President Ryan Elkins said these events are an effort to better serve individuals all across the county.
“We are always looking to expand and continue to further our reach in Lincoln County to better serve those in need,” Elkins said. “Moving into 2022, we hope to gain more funding through SOSTENTO Inc. to help us to further expand this project in Lincoln County.”
Upcoming mobile outreach events are scheduled as follows:
- Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. — 5p.m. in Alum Creek
- Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. — 5p.m. in West Hamlin
- Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. — 5p.m. in Ranger
- Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. — 5p.m. in Harts Creek
Each event will feature Naloxone training and distribution. The organization will also have bags on hand with basic need items, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, Chapstick, hand-sanitizer, socks, toboggans, gloves, and other items.
The group will also be able to provide referral services for detox, treatment, sober living and mental health services.
Lincoln County Community Outreach is also now able to help individuals with housing and applying for HUD approval with the help of SOSTENTO Inc.
Elkins said his personal experience has inspired him to bring these much-needed services to the people of Lincoln County.
“After spending around 18 years in active addition taking from my community and the people around me, and not having anything here to help me or anyone else find a way out of the dereliction and degradation of addiction, I was sent to Cabell County to find recovery,” Elkins said. “While there, I found something I wasn’t expecting — hope. I have dedicated my life to bringing that hope back to Lincoln County and it has become my purpose in life and my passion to help build something that could help others like myself find a new way to live and become responsible, productive members of society again. To help others find ways of giving back the way I continue to strive to do.”
Elkins said he is continuing to find new ways to expand the services provided by the organization.
“I’ve poured my heart and soul into the LCCOP and I will not falter and will not stop, I will not fail,” Elkins said. “I will help make an impact on my community that can help saves lives.”
Elkins said anyone struggling from homelessness, addiction or mental health problems should reach out and ask for help. Anyone seeking more information or looking for assistance can find Lincoln County Community Outreach on Facebook or call 304-751-5466.