HAMLIN — Lincoln County Community Outreach Program hosted its Reaching for Recovery event on Sept. 11 at Lincoln Primary Care Center in Hamlin.
This event was a part of National Recovery Month, an observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong recovery community and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.
The event included guest speakers, a classic car show, live music from Road Less Traveled, inflatables, a cornhole tournament and a raffle. There was food vendors and informational booths set up from approximately 18 organizations from across the state. Nalaxone trainings and distributions also took place.
The group also had Valley Health on hand to provide COVID-19 vaccines.
Lincoln County Community Outreach President Ryan Elkins said the event saw roughly 200 attendees.
“The Reaching for Recovery event was a big success with well over 200 in attendance and 18 organizations from across the state,” Elkins said. “We announced 130 years, 2 months and 11 days of clean time that was present. We had some powerful speakers that really touched the hearts and minds of those at the event.”
Elkins said bringing this work to Lincoln County has been a passion of his, and that it meant a lot to see so many out in support for the local recovery community.
“It truly meant the world to us to see so many willing to attend and help out,” Elkins said. “It’s been my passion and my dream to bring recovery to Lincoln County and I’m so grateful and excited to continue my work and help build a better community of resources for those in need.”
Lincoln County Community Outreach works daily to help individuals in various ways.
“We try to engage people at many different levels,” Elkins said. “Our organization is built on the idea of meeting people where they are. There’s really no other program around here that is designed specifically to do that. We will literally go to people’s houses, we will go out door to door.
The group also works to educate the public in an effort to lessen stigmas surrounding addiction. They strive to connect those seeking assistance with recovery resources. Elkins said he would love to see more of these resources locally to better serve the community.
Lincoln County Community Outreach provides referrals for detox, treatment, sober living, transitional living and mental health services.
Anyone seeking more information or looking for assistance can find Lincoln County Community Outreach on Facebook or call 304-751-5466.