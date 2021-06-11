PINE GROVE – One person was killed in an accident along U.S. 119 in Lincoln County Friday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.
The accident happened before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the Pine Grove area.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, a truck lost control and came to rest in a northbound lane. The person killed was reportedly a passenger who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but it is believed the truck may have hydroplaned.
No names have been released yet.
The Lincoln Journal will continue to update this developing story.