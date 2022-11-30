One jailed on felony charges HD Media Nov 30, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARBOURSVILLE — One person has been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday evening, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.Shane Andrew Garretson, 31, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Garretson on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Little League returns to Lincoln County Grinchmas coming to Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds Man endures pain of broken hip to vote Lincoln County Records Back in Time 3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.