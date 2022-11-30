Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — One person has been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday evening, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.

Shane Andrew Garretson, 31, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Garretson on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

